Sheana Shay calls Randall Emmett a “disgusting excuse for a man” amid allegations of misconduct

How she really feels. Sheana Shay didn’t mince words when discussing the recent allegations against Randall Emmett.

The 37-year-old star of “Vanderpump Rules” called the 51-year-old producer “a disgusting excuse for a person” in an interview with Page Six published on Thursday, July 7. “The whole thing was shocking,” she added, referring to Emmett’s recent exposure, which included allegations of sexual harassment and workplace abuse.

“I mean, we’ve heard more about him, which wasn’t even in the article,” the California native said. “So, that in itself is shocking.”

Last month, the Los Angeles Times published a lengthy article about the founder of Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films, which claimed that the tycoon used various tactics to silence women who accused him of misconduct. The publication also claimed that Emmet and his company owed more than $25 million in outstanding loans and payments.

Lala Kent, who broke up with the Miami native in October 2021, claimed in the story that Emmett once offered her $14,000 to keep their romance a secret. The 31-year-old author of “Give them Lala” claimed that the producers of “Bravo” wanted to demonstrate the romance of the duo in the fifth season of “Rules of Pomp”, but at that time Emmet was still legally married to the former Amber Childers.

The Utah native claimed that she and her mother, Lisa Berningham, went to a meeting with Emmett’s lawyer to, in their opinion, discuss how to approach the relationship in the series. Instead, the lawyer allegedly offered payment, which, according to Kent, she refused.

Emmett’s representative refuted the claims made in the article, claiming that the founder of Give Them Lala Beauty is behind some of the details of this story. “These allegations are false and are part of an already familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex—fiancee to influence their custody dispute,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement.

The producer of “Lone Survivor” and the character “Bravo” has a 15-month-old daughter Ocean.

In June, Ariana Madix exclusively told us that her colleague on “Pump Rules” is feeling well after her breakup with Emmett. “Lala is one of those people who always lands on her feet,” explained the 37—year-old Florida native. “I just think she’s grown out of this situation a lot. I really think that whoever comes next, they better be good. It would be better if they were solid. It would be better if there were no more of these frauds.”