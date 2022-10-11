She wrote murder and the star of the TV series “Beauty and the Beast” Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96

We have lost the star of the stage and screen.

The entertainment industry has lost another heavyweight: Angela Lansbury, known for her roles in films, on television and on Broadway, died on October 11 at the age of 96. Her career spanned 80 years, and to this day she is loved for her roles as Jessica Fletcher in “She Wrote Murder,” Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast,” and most recently she appeared as a Lady with Balloons in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Dame Angela Lansbury died in her sleep, just five days before her 97th birthday, the Lansbury family said in a statement (via Broadway World):

The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days before her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Catherine and Ian, as well as five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was killed by her 53-year-old husband Peter Shaw. The private family ceremony will take place on a date to be determined later.

Angela Lansbury was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2014 by the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II. She was the winner of six Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Services to Life, which she received this year. Over the years, she has been nominated for several Emmy Awards, three Academy Awards and a Grammy.