“She would piss in her fu**ing pants” — Billie Eilish Teases, Revealing More Secrets in The Sixth Part of His Vanity Fair Interview

After the start of the last Australian stage, which marked the end of the world tour, the singer Happier Than Ever had a lot of projects. And in fact, interviewers never have enough of Billy Eilish. The most famous of them, Vanity Fair, which has been following the 20-year-old pop singer for years, is now back in the headlines.

It happened yesterday when Billie Eilish gave us a recent update via the Vanity Fair YouTube channel. The sixth part, that is, the sixth part of the interview, will begin soon. The release date is set for November 28, and Ailish recently gave us a brief overview of what viewers should expect. It seems that the star has something to tell about himself in his youth in an upcoming interview.

Billie Eilish presented a teaser of her sixth interview with Vanity Fair.

For the teaser behind the firecracker, Billie Eilish said a few words that gave a clear hint of what the upcoming interview would be about. “Oh, if I, younger, could see me now,” she said, recalling her past life. Pointing out the drastic changes she went through as a teenager, Elish further commented, “She peed in her fucking pants.” Unable to hold back any longer, she was stunned when she admitted how much everything had changed now.

The seven-time Grammy winner first met Vanity Fair back in 2017, when she still had many miles to go. The star was in the infancy of her career, and all her well-deserved praise was already too late. Nevertheless, over time, it turned into a top-level brand, making tough competition with other giants of the industry.

The “phenomenal series,” as fans call it, shows how far the young megastar has come. Vanity Fair has been closely following the star for the past five years. When 20-year-old Billie Eilish made her debut for the first time at the age of 13, everyone was impressed by how gloomy and unhappy she was. However, it only went uphill for her. Since then, thanks to her top-rated music albums, Eilish has shown significant progress in terms of mental health and self-improvement.

The star sits down again with a brand new haircut, all covered in black, to tell the stories of his childhood. Are you excited about her sixth interview in the saga? Let us know in the comments below.