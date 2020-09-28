She twerked Nusret, her lover raided the place!

The woman who twerked Nusret Gökçe, who gained worldwide fame with her meat restaurants and ‘saltbea’ movement, was surprised at what she had been through when her lover entered the room at that moment.

Nusret Gökçe came up with a different event this time. Nusret, who was experiencing intensity again with the opening of his restaurants, which were kept closed during the pandemic process, watched the dance he gave to him after welcoming his customer in one of those restaurants.

When he saw his beloved, he started to run away

Nusret, who recorded the moments when the woman twerked, was about to finish the video, a person who was said to be the lover of the woman entered the restaurant. The woman who saw her boyfriend immediately recovered and started to run away.

No one could stop the man who came in cursing and followed the woman.

Is That Salt Bae Filming 🤔🤔🤔mmmmpic.twitter.com/riVFZO30RP — MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) September 28, 2020



