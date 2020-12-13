The Lady’s Gambit show hints at Alma’s ill health at all times, but reveals it very subtly moments before her death with a reference to a famous illustration, “All Is Vanity.”

Charles Allan Gilbert, by “All Is Vanity” inspired by the illustrator’s visual illusion. It represents a woman looking at himself in the mirror: the woman’s head and its reflection resemble his eyes, while the large circular mirror serves as the rest of the head, a scene similar to that of Lady’s Gambit.

In “Middle Game” at Lady’s Gambit as Beth begins her match against Borgov, Alma inspects herself in a circular mirror. As in “All Is Vanity”, her head and its reflection resemble the eyes of the skull.

The reference to this illusion signals the impending death of Lady’s Gambit Soul and comments on her life prior to this point. “All Is Vanity” is a memento mori: an object or a work of art that reminds the viewer of the inevitability of death.

That Alma appears in the same position as Gilbert’s illusion is not an accident: it is a visual sign that she is about to die. While the Woman of Illusion looks at peace, Alma is horrified, suggesting that she knows she will soon perish in Lady’s Gambit.

Lady’s Gambit Soul, up to that point, had been living an indulgent lifestyle: traveling with Beth, staying in fancy hotels, and drinking as much as she can.

She lives the life she never had with her husband and she is happy; However, she is not dealing with her root emotional problem, and her alcoholism and dependence on tranquilizers will surely catch up with her, which happens in the Lady’s Gambit in “Middle Game.”

The reference to “All Is Vanity” is short and subtle, but it is a clever way to foreshadow Alma’s death and is still further proof that the Lady’s Gambit has style and substance.



