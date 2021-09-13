She-Ra: Live-Action Series Is In Development on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon is developing a live-action She-Ra series. The production, which is still in its infancy, will show an original story and will not be connected to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, an animation from Netflix.

The information was released on Monday (13) by Variety. According to the vehicle, the project will be executive produced by Dreamworks Animation, which worked precisely on the animation of the streaming giant.

Because of the early stage of the work, no screenwriter has been hired yet. If the series leaves the paper, it will be the 1st time that the character She-Ra will win a version with real actors. Meanwhile, the male version of the heroine (He-Man) already won a movie in 1987, with Dolph Lundgren playing Prince Adam.

She-Ra made her solo debut in the animated Princess of Power, originally aired in 1985. The show ran for 2 seasons and over 90 episodes. The classic design reboot debuted on Netflix in 2018.

Currently, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has 5 seasons and 52 episodes. The plot revolves around the rebellion of teenage Adora’s magical princess group (who transforms into She-Ra) against the villain Hordak.