She is Tatiana Maslany, the new star of She-Hulk

Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany has been cast as She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney + television series, but who is she really?

Tatiana Maslany has been chosen to give life to She-Hulk, but who is this intriguing woman. It turns out that in 2016 she was the winner of an Emmy for starring in five seasons of the television show America Orphan Black, as more than a dozen clones of a woman trying to escape her past.

This is her first major foray into superhero territory, though, introducing fans to a character not everyone will be familiar with.

Who is She-Hulk?

She-Hulk’s human alter ego is lawyer Jennifer Walters, who is also a cousin of Bruce Banner, better known as Hulk, this character was created by Lee and artist John Buscema, he first appeared in the comic book The Savage She -Hulk in 1980.

The Marvel YouTube channel says Jennifer is a “bad lawyer who breaks glass ceilings and much more.” But after being shot, a life-saving blood transfusion from Bruce transforms her into a “giant green rage monster.”

The diluted dose of gamma-filled blood gives her a milder version of the Hulkiness, so Jennifer learns to “stay calm and smart while in Hulk form”, unlike her cousin.

She-Hulk is arguably a more entertaining character than the Hulk: Marvel.com says he “backs up his sensational strength with his savage wit and confidence,” while the Hulk is famous as a little boy, typified by phrases like “Hulk smash!” .

Having calmed her inner green monster, Jennifer moves to New York to work with the Avengers and their friends the Fantastic Four, taking on supervillains and fighting crime in court, rarely returning to human form.

She also finds time for a strange affair with Thor, who was presumably not intimidated by her physical prowess.

Who is Tatiana Maslany?

The 34-year-old Canadian actress found an early love of acting, appearing in local productions as a child and working on professional television shows while in high school, including the Canadian children’s television series 2030 CE (2002-03 ).

She then appeared on the Canadian television series Heartland (2008-10) and Being Erica (2009-11) and also played Mary in the miniseries The Nativity (2010).

Maslany was also noticed at the Sundance film festival that year, winning the award for best performance for the film Grown Up Movie Star, playing 13-year-old Ruby who has to survive life with her rural father afterward. that her mother runs away to become an actress.

In 2013, Maslany wrote a blog about Orphan Black, where she said that performing scenes with clones of herself was “one of the biggest challenges I’ve faced as an actress.”

“I look crazy when we shoot those scenes because ultimately I’m on an empty set talking and reacting to nothing. It’s a lot about imagination,” she wrote.

“At the same time, it is a very technical process because I have to hit certain marks and my eyes have to be focused in the right place so that the special effects overlap seamlessly.”

Such work on set should be very useful to you when working on a superhero series, which will certainly involve a lot of green screen and CGI work.

The actress’s other work includes a key role as sister Alice McKeegan on the Perry Mason series, as well as the 2015 television series BoJack Horseman and a couple of 2013 episodes of Parks and Recreation.

Why haven’t we seen She-Hulk?

Until now, She-Hulk never took off in the same way as the Hulk, who has enjoyed his own cartoon series, television series, and of course several movies, performed most successfully on the big screen by Ruffalo in the universe. of the Avengers.

She had a brief appearance in the cartoon, in 1983 in an episode called Enter: She Hulk, but the character didn’t really take off, leaving the main stage at the time for DC’s Wonder Woman television series.

Efforts to include She-Hulk in a Hulk movie starring original TV star Lou Ferringo never materialized, nor did a She Hulk TV show.

Although a movie in 1991 was going to star Brigitte Nielsen in the title role, this didn’t go beyond the promotional shots either.

There isn’t much documentation on why She-Hulk didn’t get to the big or small screen correctly. It could be due to a lack of funding or simply the character’s lack of popularity.



