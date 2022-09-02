She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany was “close to tears” when twerking with Megan Thee Stallion

The following contains spoilers for the 3rd episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Viewers got a lot of ridiculous moments in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. But as funny as the show itself was, it soared to 11 with its big cameo in episode 3, in which rapper and recording legend Megan T Stallion appeared as herself in payback for one of the episode’s bizarre B-plots. .

But not only the audience was delighted with the appearance of a musical star. Tatiana Maslany, who herself plays a lawyer and the heroine of the Hulk Woman /Jennifer Walters, was absolutely delighted when she found out about the casting. “I was probably close to tears from excitement,” Maslany said in a conversation with Variety. “I’m such a big fan of her.” Interestingly enough, however, Megan Thee Stallion was apparently just one of many possibilities.

The plot about Jennifer’s colleague Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), tricked by a werewolf into thinking he was dating a celebrity, was actually invented before Megan T. Stallion was chosen for this celebrity. In the same interview with Variety, the lead writer of “The Hulk Woman” Jessica Gao said that the decision changed a little before the plot shown in the episode eventually appeared. “There was a large, diverse list of different people that was constantly changing,” Gao explained. “And the type of celebrity really decreased and decreased, depending on what kind of jokes we wanted to make.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the original suggestion to use Megan Thee Stallion was actually suggested by none other than Jamila Jamil, who plays Titania in The Hulk Woman. This happened after working with the rapper on the legendary HBO series Max, which gave a convenient through line for a cameo appearance. It looks like Maslany should thank Jamil for this little dream.

“It was the highlight of my life,” Maslany continued. “When [Gao] said, ‘We’re writing you a scene where you dance with her,’ I actually died. Like, I fell off the planet. I was fixated on this moment for two weeks and couldn’t.” I didn’t talk to her. I didn’t know how to be around her.” At least it’s a testament to Maslany’s acting abilities, because she looked right at home dancing next to her idol in the middle credits of the episode.

Judging by the third episode of “The Hulk Woman,” there are still a lot of laughs and surprises in this series before it ends. Someone might argue that in this episode the show has finally become independent, and if so, then the prospect of continuing at the same level of quality is certainly tempting.

“The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.