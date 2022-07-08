She-Hulk Show Image Teases Jennifer Walters’ Courtroom Fight Scene

The latest image from the show “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” from Marvel teases a fight in the courtroom for Jennifer Walters played by Tatiana Maslany. The Marvel cinematic universe’s focus on Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) shifts in Phase 4. After the injuries he sustained in Avengers: Finale, Marvel Studios will introduce his cousin Jennifer Walters in The Hulk Woman. The nine-part Disney+ series is described as partly a legal comedy and partly a superhero adventure. This is due to Jennifer Walters’ main job as a lawyer and courtroom experience.

The details of the plot of the movie “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” have been mostly kept secret from Marvel Studios until now. It is confirmed that the Hulk will play a role in the origin story of the Female Hulk, while Abomination (Tim Roth) also returns after cameos in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Other cast members include the return of Wong (Benedict Wong), the rumored Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and the villainous Titania (Jamila Jamil). While the show will focus on Jennifer Walters learning to control her Hulk Woman abilities, it will also follow her legal career as she joins the new superhuman law department.

A little more than a month is left before the debut of the Hulk Woman on Disney+, and the marketing campaign is gaining momentum, and now a new image has appeared in the series. A high-quality version of the image from Empire Magazine has now appeared online via She-Hulk Updates. In the new image, the Hulk Woman Jennifer Walters from Maslany is pictured in the courtroom, and it looks like there was a fight recently. The torn sleeve of Jennifer’s costume and the crooked picture on the wall behind her indicate that a Hulk Woman fight scene may be taking place in court.

While the MCU has only recently shown how Bruce Banner and the Hulk can coexist, comics have traditionally shown that Jennifer Walters has more control in her Female Hulk form. Instead of rage taking over, Jennifer looks more like a smart version of her MCU cousin than the original Hulk, thanks to her retained intelligence. This gives her the ability to transition relatively easily between her Female Hulk and human form. Based on this image of a Female Hulk, this could include Jennifer’s transformation to fight one of the superhuman criminals she is up against in court.

The interesting part of this image of the Hulk Woman is that only one sleeve of Jennifer Walters is torn. When Bruce Banner transforms into the Hulk in the MCU, it traditionally means that his clothes are completely torn. However, the MCU design of the Hulk Woman isn’t that muscular, so even though she grows several feet tall, Walters may not have to constantly ruin her clothes every time “Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” forces her to transform.