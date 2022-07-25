She-Hulk Poster Teases Jennifer Walters’ Role in MCU Comics

Even superhumans need lawyers, and Jennifer Walters is handling the case with a new poster, “Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer.” Walters will make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic universe in the upcoming Disney+ series with Tatiana Maslany, known for her Emmy Award-winning role in The Black Orphan and starring in the Netflix series 3Below: Tales of Arcadia and in the relaunch of Perry Mason on HBO in the title role. In addition to Maslany, the cast of the film “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” includes Jamila Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, John Bass, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth as Abomination, Mark Ruffalo as the Smart Hulk and Benedict Wong as Wong.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law investigates the origin story of Jennifer Walters as a lawyer who gets a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, and she turns into a 6-foot-7 super-powered hero. Having gained control of her abilities with the help of the Clever Hulk, Walters returns to her job as a lawyer, although she finds her life difficult as her Hulk Woman abilities come to the fore and she is tasked with becoming a lawyer specializing in superhuman cases. The premiere of the show is just around the corner, and the audience will take a fresh look into the double life of Jennifer Walters in the film “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney”.

Link: Why is the computer graphics of the Hulk Woman harder to get right than the Hulk’s

As part of Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Studios unveiled a new poster, “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer.” Key art teases Jennifer Walters’ role in the MCU as a superhuman lawyer and presents a comic book callback, recreating the cover of She-Hulk #7 of 2005, although it changes the identity shown in the bus stop advertisement. Take a look at the new poster below:

Since most of both She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailers focus on the main character rather than her natural form, many wondered how much Jennifer Walters would be represented in the MCU story compared to her version of She-Hulk. Maslany has previously teased how the show will explore Jennifer’s struggle not only to control her powers, but also whether she wants them at all, and how her popularity as a Female Hulk classifies her in a way that the character doesn’t like. The actress praised the script of the series for exploring this element and referred to the fact that it interested her in joining the MCU show, despite her initial hesitation about participating in the franchise.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law poster beautifully emphasizes the dual nature of Jennifer Walters’ role in the MCU in the series, and also serves as another funny comic for Marvel fans after the first poster similarly recreated She-Hulk No. 4 of 2004, in which the heroine climbed the steps of the courthouse in her super-powered form. The new show also marks Marvel’s latest trend of recreating classic comic book covers for posters of its projects, where Miss Marvel memorably recreates Miss Marvel 2014. 3 No. 5 with Kamala sitting on a street lamp and her scarf fluttering in the wind. The wait for Jennifer’s arrival at the MCU has almost come to an end, as “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” is released on Disney+ on August 17.