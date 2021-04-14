She-Hulk: Marvel series begins filming

She-Hulk: This Monday (13), it was confirmed that Marvel’s new series, She-Hulk, began filming in Atlanta.The news comes through the website of the US state government of Georgia, which provided a list of projects currently in production in the area. This comes to the public a few weeks after Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that filming would begin soon, and that it would be followed by the production of the Moon Knight series.

She-Hulk: more details on the next Marvel series

While details about the next Disney + series were relatively sparse, some information has emerged, giving the audience an idea of ​​what to expect.

For example, a casting call was made for a recurring character codenamed A’Dood. The casting seeks an actress between the ages of 20-30 years. She is described as “a mysterious shapeshifter who embraces Earth’s pop culture and enjoys this life and its power.” The source reports that this shapeshifter will appear in two of the She-Hulk’s ten episodes.

In addition, it was recently revealed that actress Renée Elise Goldsberry will join the show as a character named Amelia. Her connection to the titular superhero remains a mystery.

Feige previously revealed that the first season of She-Hulk will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

Developed by Jessica Gao, She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany, playing the main heroine, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The series has not yet had an official premiere date, but will be shown on Disney +, like the rest of the serial productions of the current phase of the MCU.

