She-Hulk: Ginger Gonzaga joins the Marvel cast

Actress Ginger Gonzaga has been announced as the newest member of the She-Hulk series, Marvel production for Disney +. Thus, Gonzaga joins Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth in the cast of the series. For now, there is not much information about her character, other than that she will participate in the initial ten episodes.

Shortly after the news was posted on the Deadline portal, the actress took the opportunity to share with her Twitter followers her joy in integrating the project. “I am very excited to enter [the series],” she wrote on the social network, adding green hearts and a hashtag with the name of the production.

“We will be directed by Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao is presenting us with her hilarious writing,” said the actress, presenting two very important names for the development of the episodes. Ginger Gonzaga also quoted Tatiana Maslany, who plays protagonist Jennifer Walters, and thanked Marvel and Disney + for the opportunity.

She-Hulk: learn more about the participation of Ginger Gonzaga in the Marvel series

Apparently, Ginger Gonzaga will play Jennifer Walters’ best friend. Possibly, she will be Patricia Walker, a private investigator who helps She-Hulk in some of his cases.

In the comics, the character also goes by the pseudonym of Hellcat, a heroine who manages to dodge mystical attacks due to her special cover. But all of this is nothing more than speculation, as Marvel has not yet released more solid details about the actress’s participation in the series.

Among Gonzaga’s most recent works is Showtime’s Kidding series (2018), which starred alongside Jim Carrey, as well as I’m Dying Up Here (2017-2018), Champions (2018) and Space Force (2020) ).

Let’s wait for more news related to Marvel’s She-Hulk.