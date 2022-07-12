She-Hulk Director Responds to Visual Effects Criticism

The director of the film “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” responds to criticism of the visual effects of the protagonist. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, as she balances her life between working as a lawyer and a superhero. “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” is the next part of the MCU after “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Miss Marvel”, which will premiere on Disney+ on August 17, 2022.

The first trailer was met with criticism by many because of the appearance of the Hulk Woman. Although the premiere of the show was still a few months away, the first look at the character did not make a good impression on many. A trailer with poor visuals can do a lot of harm to a potential project, as DC was known when they rushed to release the Green Lantern trailer in 2010. The trailer was met with criticism of the costume, from which the film could not recover. and eventually became a bomb. Marvel Studios probably postponed the screening of the second trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law to make sure the character looks right.

In an interview with SFX Magazine via Games Radar, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro responded to criticism of the visual effects in the trailer. Corio is aware of the ambiguous reaction and was prepared for it, referring to the different types of characters they want to portray, unlike the Hulk or Thanos. Coiro says she and Marvel Studios spent months designing the character before starting production on the series, and have been improving the look in the post-production process ever since. Koiro said:

“In fact, you need to take the design and ask: “Do we get these facial expressions and these nuances of reaction? That’s where all the time comes into play, just really honing in. I think a lot of the reactions are related to the fact that it’s so different from anything we’ve seen. When you think of Thanos or the Hulk, there is a horror, sharpness and bulkiness in them that are so different. And when you just see her a little bit, it’s almost shocking because we haven’t seen it before.”

Criticism of the Hulk Woman is one of the many recent issues Marvel Studios has faced regarding the studio’s visual effects. Many criticized the visuals of Thor: Love and Thunder, especially the use of Tom. More revealing was that the former visual effects artist spoke about the poor working conditions at Marvel Studios. It is reported that the company places quite high demands on visual effects specialists who work on their projects, and as the studio produces more material, demand has grown so much that many viewers have noted a decrease in the quality of MCU visual effects.

There’s just over a month left before “Hulk Woman,” and Marvel Studios is in a completely different position in terms of audience and critical reaction than at the beginning of the year after the release of “Spider-Man: there is no way home.” The mixed reaction to “Moon Knight,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” has certainly put Marvel Studios in a position they haven’t been in since the controversy over the releases of “Iron Man 3” and “Thor: Darkness.” The world in 2013. However, “Miss Marvel” has been a bright spot for the company, and “Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” could possibly be a good recovery for the studio.