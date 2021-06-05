She-Hulk: Bruce Banner is Back in Photo From The Series Set

She-Hulk recordings are already in full swing and behind-the-scenes photos have started to be leaked. In images published by actress and stuntman Anais Almonte confirm that Mark Ruffalo, the interpreter of Bruce Banner on MCU, will participate in the new Marvel series.

In the photo, the actor is using the necessary motion capture equipment to bring Professor Hulk to the screen. Check it out below:

Who is the Hulk Woman?

Jennifer Walters is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner. After being shot by bandits and standing between life and death, she receives a blood transfusion from the Hulk and ends up transforming into the female version of the hero. Unlike her cousin, Jennifer manages to maintain control of her mind, but her human appearance disappears forever.

Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, the heroine is well respected in the comics and has been part of the Avengers, Defenders and Fantastic Four.

In the Marvel series, Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) will be responsible for the role of the Woman-Hulk. The cast also features Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and the return of Tim Roth, who played the villain Abominable in The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

Kat Coiro and Anu Valia will be directing the show, while Jessica Gao coordinates the writing teams. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that the production will be between 8 and 10 episodes of about 30 minutes each.

She-Hulk will be available on the Disney+ platform, but is not yet scheduled to debut.