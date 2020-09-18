She-Hulk already has a confirmed actress

The Marvel Cinematic Universe already has an interpreter for Jennifer Walters in its own Disney + series and Mark Ruffalo congratulates the actress on Twitter.

After months of waiting and speculation, finally one of the next Marvel Studios series for Disney +, She-Hulk, already has an actress for its leading role. It is about the Canadian interpreter Tatiana Maslany, known for her different roles in Perry Mason and, above all, Orphan Black, a series with which she won an Emmy in 2016 for her many and varied interpretations. Thus, Tatiana will play the lawyer Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, in her own series as part of the UCM, with the possibility of seeing her in future Marvel Studios film adaptations, as Kevin Feige himself pointed out.

Mark Ruffalo, Hulk in the MCU, congratulates the actress

Thus, a cast that has been talked about a lot since the presentation of the series as part of the UCM is confirmed, along with other future adaptations such as Ms. Marvel or Luna Caballero, series of which at the moment the protagonists are unknown. The news, shared by the Deadline medium, has also been confirmed shortly after by Mark Ruffalo himself, actor who plays Bruce Banner / Hulk at Marvel Studios. “Welcome to the family, cousin!” Ruffalo wrote a few hours ago through his official Twitter account, sharing Deadline’s own news and adding the hashtag #SheHulk.



