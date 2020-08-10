She donated all the money her mother saved on Twitch!

The increased use of mobile devices by young children is not only limited to health problems, but also brings some surprises. The fact that children are especially interested in games causes surprise expenses on the phones of parents. We have witnessed many times that the unconscious expenses incurred by children in the App Store were returned.

The little boy donated $ 20000 on Twitch!

This time Twitch came up with the same incident. A young boy donated $ 19870 to streamers on Twitch using his mother’s credit card. Among the people the child donates to, there are names that have become quite professional as well as amateur publishers.

The mother of the child contacts Twitch for these donations made for two weeks in June. Then, Xsolla company, which Twitch uses for payments, returns almost all of the money to the woman’s bank account. The mother states that she only allowed her son to play for 1 hour a day after this incident, and emphasizes that she will do her best to socialize more.

If we look at similar events: Apple repaid approximately $ 32.5 million in 2014 for in-app purchases made by children. Similarly, Microsoft refunded $ 8,000 for a kid playing FIFA with Xbox.



