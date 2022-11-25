“She ate it” — Netflix fans are going crazy for “Wednesday” and the main actress “Jenna Ortega”

Fans of the Addams family felt a surge of nostalgia after the release of the Netflix series on Wednesday. The antics of a sweetly perverted and creepy family first came to life in the 1964 TV series The Addams Family. Since then, several remakes of the classic show have been released with new characters and unique touches.

The newest version revolves around the Addams family’s daughter, Wednesday. The character is played by Jenna Ortega, who has starred in films such as “Scream”, “Yes, Day, You” and “Consequences”. While the series has already made a splash with its trailer, fans have begun to react to the first season.

How do fans react to the Netflix environment?

The holiday season began with the macabre events of Wednesday Addams. After a lot of noise and hype, the first season with eight episodes was released. Reactions and reviews of the show are swooping in now. It was expected that Christina Ricci would appear in the series, since she played the role of Wednesday in 1991 and was very much loved for it, so fans were obviously happy to see her.

Some fans have already watched the entire series and are waiting for the release of the second season.

The series also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as an eerily beautiful mother, Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as the host, Gomez Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and Isaac Ordones as Pugsley Addams. While Emma Meyers plays the role of Wednesday’s friend Enid Sinclair. Quite a few people came out in support of her connection with the Environment, even wanting to see them together as a romantic couple.

Continuing Wednesday’s storyline, he demonstrates her interaction with the “normal” world and her adventures at the Nevermore Academy. The original Netflix horror comedy series was created by director Tim Burton, who is known for his other spoon films such as Corpse Bride, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, etc.

Although there will be comparisons with the old remakes of The Addams Family, the latest version has received positive reviews. How do you like the return of the Addams family? Now you can stream Wednesday on Netflix.