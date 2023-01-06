Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most beloved royal couples. They are known for always being close to each other in any situation. After leaving the royal family three years ago, the Sussex family, along with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, built a family home in California. The Duke met his better half on a blind date after being captivated by one of her Snapchat videos.

However, there is one huge mistake that Prince Harry made in the early stages of his relationship with Meghan Markle. On January 10, the royal will release her candid memoir Spare to present readers with her undisguised and unshakable truth. In the book, the duke will tell in detail about his relationship with his wife. An excerpt from the memoir mentions how the prince regrets watching sex scenes with Markle.

Why does Prince Harry need electroshock therapy?

Before settling down with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had a successful acting career. She auditioned for the role of Rachel Zane in the popular American drama “Force Majeure”. The Duchess was part of the television series from 2011 to 2018 for seven seasons. During her acting career, she also played some hot scenes with her on-screen love interest Mike Ross. In his memoirs, the duke admitted that he used Google to view sex scenes involving his wife. The visual effects made him feel extremely uncomfortable.

Prince Harry says Googling and watching Meghan Markle's ‘Suits’ sex scenes was a “mistake”: “I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn’t need to see such things live.” 🔗: https://t.co/U1lteZL0aZ pic.twitter.com/i3unWm1QjW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2023

“The mistake is googling and watching some of her love scenes online. I witnessed her and her colleague tormenting each other in some office or conference room. I didn’t need to see such things live,” the 38—year-old mentioned in his book, according to Page Six.

Even after all these years, it’s hard for Prince Harry to forget these scenes. So he joked that he needed electroshock therapy to get them out of his head. It is noteworthy that Meghan Markle and her co-star Patrick J. Adams shared a searing chemistry on the screen. There were also rumors that they met each other during the filming of the show.

Despite all the claims, Adams and Markle continue to be friends. The “Force Majeure” actor was a guest at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Are you looking forward to reading Spare on January 10th? Let us know in the comments below.