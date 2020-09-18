She accuses her teenage son of giving him the virus out

John Place is back home after surviving the battle with COVID-19 that led to him being admitted to the hospital for 45 days.

The 43-year-old father blames his son Nicholas for giving him the virus.

“I know how I got it. We were all being careful, but one person in my house thought it was more important to go out with some friends, “John told Inside Edition from his hospital bed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Place family has been cautious about limiting the risk of exposure to the virus, including Nick. But in an oversight, Nick attended a friend’s party without a mask. He got sick a few days later. COVID-19 quickly spread through his family, and five of the six closest members contracted it.

On Father’s Day, John was rushed to a hospital where doctors fitted him on a respirator. He was in an induced coma for three weeks.

“This is real,” John said in a video that went viral. “I’m here, fighting for my life, because someone in my house didn’t wear a mask and decided to go out and have fun.”

The shame and regret that Nicholas, 21, feels, runs deep.

“This man here is literally like my rock,” he told Inside Edition. “This is the man who raised me, took care of me, supported me and loved me during my 21 years of life.”

John was hospitalized for 45 days. Luckily he survived, but he had to relearn how to do many things, from bathing to walking again.

In spite of everything, the message they want to convey is a family that unites in forgiveness.

“We are a close family and I love him very much,” said John. “I just hope he learned from this.”



