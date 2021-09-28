Shazam: Zachary Levi Asks Fans To Stop Showing Up At His House

Shazam: Recently, Zachary Levi, interpreter of DC’s Shazam film’s title hero, used his official Instagram account to ask his fans to stop coming to his home to visit him uninvited. “Please don’t show up unannounced or uninvited in people’s homes,” Levi said in the video shared on the social network.

“People like me, people in situations similar to mine, by the way, even not in situations like mine, don’t appreciate it,” added the actor, citing the issue of his fame, taking into account all his recent work on television. and cinema.

The fact that draws the most attention in the video is the story told by the artist, who commented on the unwanted visit of two fans in recent days. According to Shazam’s interpreter, they both knocked on his door and then pretended they were looking for someone else, apologizing for not knowing he was the one who lived there.

Zachary Levi, who is also well-known for having played the protagonist of the series Chuck, which aired between 2007 and 2012 on NBC, argued that it was evident that people who came by surprise at his house were lying. “It’s very disrespectful, do you think I’m dumb enough to fall for this farce? No, that’s not the case,” he emphasized.