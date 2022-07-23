Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods trailer Shows Billy Batson and His superhero family battling the characters of Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu

Debuting in the pages of Whiz Comics #2, it took Shazam, the superhero once known as Captain Marvel, eight decades to write the music for his own feature film. Fortunately, Shazam 2019! it was met with a lot of positive reviews and performed decently at the box office, which led to the fact that the sequel received the green light. So far we’ve seen Shazam! Rage of the Gods behind-the-scenes and concept art at last year’s DC FanDome, the official first trailer for Billy Batson’s next cinematic adventure, finally, straight from Comic-Con in San Diego.

When we finished with Billy Batson from Asher Angel in Shazam!, he shared his special abilities with his adopted siblings, so now they could join him as superheroes. In Shazam! Rage of the gods, it still is, but as Billy expounds in his superpowered form to Zachary Levy in this trailer (to the pediatrician of all people), not only does he feel “cheated” as a superhero, but obviously the team dynamic of this family, also known as Shazamily, didn’t stick together well. Well, they need to get together, because the characters of Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu have arrived to cause trouble.

As we have known for a long time, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu will respectively play Hespera and Calypso in Shazam! Rage of the Gods, where these powerful women are the two daughters of Atlas, one of the mythological figures from whom Billy Batson and his siblings draw their powers. Rachel Zegler from “West Side Story” also plays Hespera and Calypso’s sister, Anthea, and we briefly see her in the trailer for “Rage of the Gods” struck by lightning. However, it is still unclear whether Anthea will fight alongside her sisters in the film with whatever nefarious scheme they are preparing, or whether she will eventually help Shazamili.

Shazam! “Rage of the Gods” works wonders in theaters on December 21, two months after the arrival of Black Adam. Be sure to check out what other upcoming DC movies to expect, and keep visiting CinemaBlend to find out about their progress.

