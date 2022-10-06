Shazam! The director honestly told about the plans of the crossover “Black Adam”

If you are Shazam! (formerly known as Captain Marvel), you know that an intersection and possible clash with his longtime comic book nemesis, Black Adam, is inevitable. Considering how successful was the film “Shazam” directed by David F. Sandberg! When it was released in 2019 and that Dwayne The Rock Johnson was involved with the Black Adam project back in 2014, many fans assumed that the two would meet sooner rather than later. Even award-winning superhero actor Zachary Levy thinks he has a pretty good idea when two powerful characters come together in “Shazam 3.” But one person doesn’t seem to have the same idea — it’s the director of the film.

Sandberg has actually spoken out on this topic, stating that he’s not sure when Shazam! and Black Adam will intersect. Even more shockingly, the director said that he did not participate in any conversations with DC/Warner Bros. regarding the future collaboration of the two characters, telling Collider:

In fact, there was no conversation about it. I know that at the moment Black Adam and Shazam are somewhat similar! it’s his thing. Then we’ll see where it all goes in the future, but I really wasn’t a participant in such conversations.

Currently, Warner Bros. seems to be trying to separate these two properties and create separate franchises out of them. After all, Shazam! Without Black Adam, it’s a bit like Batman without the Joker or Spider-Man without the Green Goblin. While Johnson’s take on Adam seems more like an antihero than an outright villain (which takes precedence in the comics), I feel it would be a missed opportunity not to bring together the whirlwinds of charisma of Zachary Levy and Dwayne Johnson. .

Among the many things we know about Black Adam at the moment, the film is due to be released in theaters on October 21, 2022, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (and several other planned releases) were postponed again due to the Warner Bros. shake-up.

Due to the constant shake-up of DC movie releases (no shame if you need help keeping DC movies in order), it makes me wonder if the authorities at Warner are giving priority to “Black Adam” because the star power of Rock is behind him. Perhaps separating these two properties is a way for DC to eventually perform a soft reboot of interconnected movies.

I really hope it’s not because of the DCEU movies, Shazam! was one of the most well received and one of their few tent films suitable for family viewing. Sometimes it seems to me that the creators of comics forget that they make films about characters who fly in raincoats, and it’s okay to have a little fun. That’s what David F. did brilliantly. Sandberg with “Shazam”! — he made a funny movie. I wouldn’t want such an entertaining world to be thrown away so easily.

Let’s hope that Shazam! And Black Adam will fight soon, the fun world that Sandberg and his team have built will stay here for a while. Shazam! now you can watch with an HBO Max subscription.