Shazam! Star Zachary Levy shared his feelings about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in a libel case

There are high-profile celebrity divorces, and there is a gap between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The two actors have been fighting in court for years and continue to make headlines after a recent defamation trial. Many people have spoken out about this public feud, and now Shazam! Star Zachary Levy shared his feelings about the trial of Depp and Heard.

Zachary Levy fans were thrilled when the first trailer for Shazam was released! “Rage of the Gods” was presented at Comic-Con last weekend. While all eyes are on his next appearance as a DC superhero, the 41-year-old actor recently appeared in “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Eventually the conversation turned to the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, where Levy weighed in on the viral nature of the case. As he put it,

There’s a part of me that just wants no one to care about this drama as it unfolds. Because it really has nothing to do with anyone’s life, or to make the world a better place.

Here it is. Since there were cameras in the courtroom of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the defamation case in Virginia, the private dispute became a very public matter. Fans and people on the internet were able to analyze every frame of the footage, resulting in countless memes hitting social networks like TikTok.

Zachary Levy’s thoughts on the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp offer an emotional perspective and are sharply contrasted with some of the sarcasm that has penetrated the network. Some fans definitely took sides in the situation, as both actors accused each other of physical and emotional abuse. In the end, Depp was the winner in court, and his ex-wife was ordered to pay a whopping $10 million as a result of her guilty plea to three counts of defamation.

Later in the same conversation about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the defamation case, Zachary Levy explained his problem with the whole spectacle. In particular, the “Amazing Mrs. Meisel” actor seems concerned about the precedent of finding entertainment in this way. As he put it,

I don’t know, man, I feel like it makes us less empathetic in the end. We all look at these people literally the way you say, they have a family dispute. We’re all in their shit. Their injuries, all that. And now everyone is just sitting around eating popcorn and judging this fiasco because it’s entertainment, right?

Points were awarded. Since everyone could watch on TV the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in the defamation case, countless resumes, YouTube videos, TikTok and memes were made on the basis of these frames. And Zachary Levy seems offended that so many people find entertainment in such a serious military and legal battle.

Zachary Levy can be seen in Shazam! Rage of the Gods December 21. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.