Shazam is now coming to desktop web browsers

If you are wondering who owns the song you are listening to while listening to music on your computer, now you have a different way to determine this. Shazam is adding a beta version of its music recognition tool to desktop browsers.

Currently, this feature works only for Safari, Chrome or Firefox browsers on macOS and Chrome OS. Windows users have yet to wait. By the way, the macOS version of the Shazam application has been available since 2014.

Meanwhile, a renewal was made to Shazam, owned by Apple, on iOS. The redesigned app focuses more on music discovery. There is not much else in the simplified home screen other than the button to start song detection. You can reach the My Music section by scrolling vertically. Shazam lists have been made available from within the Search function. There are also new notifications for missed or offline attempts at song recognition.

If you connect Shazam to Apple Music, your past Shazams will also be synced. If you delete a track from Apple Music, it will not be added again. On Spotify, Shazam will search for and match more tracks. If you lose your connection, the app will also try to pair the next time you click the Shazam button.

Version 14.2 of the Shazam iOS app has been released. Last month, with the iOS 14.2 update, Apple made it possible to add the Shazam control to the Control Center section on iOS devices, allowing you to easily find parts directly from the operating system.



