Shazam gifts free Apple Music subscription

Apple gave its users up to six months of free Apple Music subscriptions as a Christmas gift in some countries late last year. The company is doing this campaign once again. The company is offering a free Apple Music subscription for up to five months through Shazam. This period, which is five months for new users, is shorter for those who used the service before.

Apple Music offers free trials to new users since day one. However, with the new campaign, those who have not subscribed to the service before are given free access for five months. Access to this opportunity is similar to last year.

When users tap “Listen on Apple Music” option on the information screen after playing a song to Shazam on their iPhone or iPad, an offer appears. Here, those who have not previously subscribed to Apple Music are offered a five-month free trial. Some users also state that there is an offer to extend Apple Music’s trial period in Shazam’s settings.

Apple has confirmed this Shazam offer for Apple Music on Shazam’s App Store. It is stated that the offer is valid in countries such as the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Norway, India and Sweden.



