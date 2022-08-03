Shazam Becomes a Studio Ghibli Movie in Beautiful DCEU Fan Art

The beautiful worlds of Studio Ghibli and Shazam! Rage of the Gods clash in the new fan art for the Expanded DC Universe. The hero, formerly known as Captain Marvel, made his DCEU debut in the 2019 film of the same name, which explores the origins of Billy Batson, a teenage orphan who is filled with the powers of Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury from the wizard Shazam. Billy must rise up and use his Shazam abilities to save his family and the world from the manic Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, who owns the dangerous seven deadly sins.

Asher Angel and Zachary Levy return to lead the cast Shazam! Rage of the Gods as Billy and the main character, fighting with the daughters of Atlas. Along with Angel and Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Goode, Djimon Hounsou, Grace Caroline Curry, Jovan Armand, D.J. will return in the sequel. Cotrona, Martha Milans and Cooper Andrews, and Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren will make their DCEU debuts. After some changes in the studio’s release calendar, Shazam! “Rage of the Gods” is due to be released in theaters later this year, and one fan shared his excitement in a unique way.

Right after the first trailer of the film was shown at Comic-Con in San Diego, artist Sarah Leeuwer tweeted that she talked about Shazam! Rage of the Gods art. Excellent works present the DCEU film as a Studio Ghibli film, recreating the poster of the “Heavenly Castle”, as well as footage from “Nausicaa from the Valley of the Winds”, “Whisper of the Heart” and “The New Champion of Shazam No. 3” by Doc Sheiner.

DCEU fan art transforming Shazam! The “Rage of the Gods” in the Studio Ghibli movie will surely prove tempting for both fans of the superhero franchise and the animation studio. Despite the fact that Studio Ghibli has explored many fantastic and magical worlds in her filmography, she has yet to properly engage the superhero genre with Shazam! proving that he is a perfect fit for the studio, given the combination of the magical side of DC comics and the general field of superheroes. Also, with the first Shazam app! a film exploring the theme of what a family really is, which is repeated in a number of Studio Ghibli films, it would be interesting to see if fans will take up the campaign for the two studios to work together on the project if the aforementioned art reaches a wider distribution. auditorium.

In addition to the live-action franchise, DC Entertainment has begun to expand its field of activity into the animation field, for example, the recently released League of Super Pets, which received generally positive reviews, and the Lego Batman Movie, which received widespread recognition. Even if DC and Studio Ghibli never collaborate, expectations from Shazam remain high! “Rage of the Gods” follows the trailer for the SDCC sequel, offering the first official looks at villains Mirren and Liu, as well as the still-mysterious character Zegler. The wait for the movie has almost come to an end, as Shazam! “Rage of the Gods” is released in theaters on December 21.