Shazam Already Tells You When The Next Concert Of Your Favorite Artists Is

Shazam: Music lovers always want to know the name of all the songs playing on their headphones. And it is that you can put the radio or a playlist and in a matter of seconds get the name of the song or the group in question. This can be easily done in Shazam, but the app wants to give you much more by offering you the information of the latest concerts of your favorite artists.

Find out about the latest concerts through Shazam

One of the things that has been missed the most during the pandemic has been massive indoor gatherings. The reasons are the least important, whether it was to have a drink, dance or simply have a good time at a disco. But the pandemic is finally subsiding and there are many who already dare to take a step forward as far as celebrations are concerned.

And with this, the festivals and concerts that many wanted to attend also return. The bad thing is that many have even lost their reference pages or find it difficult to find this information again, but this will no longer be a problem if you have Shazam.

The application that is also used to identify songs will have a feature that will give you all the information you need to know about the present of your artists. The case is from Apple, which, in case you didn’t know, is already the owner of the app, has enabled, thanks to Bandsintown, a function with which it will tell you the next concerts and tours of the artist that your team has recognized.

“They can also open a Shazam Artist page to explore dates, times and locations of upcoming live shows, tap on any concert to view additional tour information, share show details and add events to their calendar,” explained Oliver Schusser. , vice president of Apple Music and Beats at Apple.

Following in the footsteps of Spotify

The integration of a new file with all the concerts of an artist that you have found with Shazam is one of the most interesting functions of recent times. In fact, the company has come up with a feature that could preempt Spotify and its feature to find nearby concerts that has already been working since before the pandemic.

And it is that unless you find that new track in the music app, the Shazam extension can take some advantage from the browser, for example.