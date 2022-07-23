Shazam 2 Trailer Breakdown: The coolest moments and the most important questions

The first trailer for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods promises a delightful but dramatic superhero adventure — with lots of cool moments and intriguing questions for the DCEU. Starring Zachary Levy and Asher Angel as a child turned superhero, Shazam! pleased the audience when it was released back in 2019. Warner Bros. I didn’t waste any time ordering a sequel — a wise move, considering that some of the stars are child actors who naturally age in the real world.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods jumps forward a few years, and Billy Batson considers himself the leader of an authoritative team of heroes in the DCEU. The scene after the credits of the first film tells about the attack of Mr. Mind, a rather unusual villain, but it seems that he was thrown out due to a time jump. Instead, this time Shazam and his team are up against the gods themselves. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu joins the DCEU as members of the Greek pantheon, which was previously thought to have been destroyed by Ares in the DCEU.

Warner Bros. released the first version of Shazam! 2 at Comic-Con in San Diego, promising a fun superhero adventure that continues the theme of family. He focuses on the setting, explains the basic concept of the film, but leaves a lot of questions unanswered. All the coolest moments and the most intriguing questions are collected here.

Shazam! 2 Lives in the Shadow of the Justice League Snyderverse

Shazam! 2 is getting as close to restoring the Snyderverse as it looks like Warner Bros. It begins with Shazam admitting that he feels scared in the shadow of all these other superheroes; he compares himself to Flash, Aquaman and Batman, admitting that he feels he is missing out. A hilarious conversation with a very confused pediatrician who thinks an adult superhero has just sat down and started telling him about his problems includes a number of scenes from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, including a fan-favorite moment involving The Flash. It’s interesting to note that Billy Batson doesn’t refer to Superman, the superhero he most resembles; the two have actually crossed paths before in Shazam!, so he may not feel overshadowed by him.

Shazam! 2 Trailer Confirms that the family theme continues

The third act of Shazam! He introduced the whole Shazam family, where Billy Batson shared his abilities with his adopted brothers and sisters. Shazam! 2 continues a few years later, but it seems that Shazam’s children are still hiding their superpowers from their adoptive parents. The trailer for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods suggests that family will remain the main theme of the franchise; the first film was about how Billy found the family he belongs to, and the second seems to be about keeping it together. The topic develops into a funny but poignant joke “Fast and Furious”, where Shazam calls his family, but they do not appear.

Shazam! 2 Trailer Shows a Strange Hint of Wonder Woman

Continuation of the gag from Shazam!, Shazam! 2 confirms that superheroes are still being sold in the DCEU – with a pediatrician’s room, including a plush Wonder Woman and a Batman doll. There have been reports that Wonder Woman will appear in Shazam! 2, which would make sense, given that she is closely associated with Greek mythology, and after the events of Wonder Woman believes that all her gods are dead. The first Shazam! the film was very self-contained, but the sequel could well have a significant impact on the shape of the DCEU in the future; of course, it would be interesting to see Wonder Woman face to face with the pantheon of which she is a part. The strange allusion to DC characters is accompanied by a continuation of the strange Easter egg, which also appeared in Aquaman: Annabel doll from the Enchantment universe.

Shazam! 2. The trailer introduces the villains — Hespera and Calypso

The trailer for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods features two villains: Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Calypso (Lucy Liu). The two daughters of Atlas object to the fact that the power of the gods has been stolen by children, and seek revenge on the mortal world. This is an elegant concept, a reference to the legend of Prometheus stealing fire from the gods, and she makes them one of the most powerful DCEU villains to date. The two acquire an ancient enchanted staff from the museum, planning to wreak havoc with it.

Calypso releases monsters into the city

According to Zachary Levy, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu created Shazam! 2 “even cooler.” In Liu’s case, her character Calypso unleashes monstrous forces on the city that the Shazam family has sworn to protect. The trailer for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods focuses on the dragon, but he won’t be the only creature — Levi has already teased that there will be versions of other mythological monsters.

Who is Rachel Zegler’s character in Shazam! 2?

Rachel Zegler makes her DCEU debut in Shazam! 2, but her role remains shrouded in mystery.