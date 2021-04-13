Shazam! 2: Lucy Liu joins the cast as villain Kalypso

Shazam! 2 has another confirmed villain. According to information from the Variety website, actress Lucy Liu will be part of the cast of the sequel as Kalypso, Hespera’s sister, played by Helen Mirren.

Who is Kalypso?

Both Kalypso and Hespera are not part of DC comics. The characters come from Greek mythology and are daughters of the Titan, Atlas. Recalling that Shazam’s powers are derived from different legends, most of them from Ancient Greece. In fact, its resistance comes from the Atlas itself.

With two confirmed villains, the sequel to Shazam! may present even more antagonists. At the end of the first film, we see Billy Batson (Asher Angel / Zachary Levy) sharing his powers with his adoptive brothers.

With more superheroes, it wouldn’t be strange that the next production had a battle between groups of heroes and villains.

Shazam Cast! two

Despite being Lucy Liu’s first superhero film, the actress is already experienced in action films, acting in productions like As Panthers and Kill Bill: Volume 1.

In addition to villains Liu and Mirren, the cast of the sequel also features Zachary Levy and Asher Angel sharing the role of Billy Batson and Jack Dylan Glazer, Faithe Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand and Adam Brody as the hero’s adoptive brothers .

Another confirmed name is Rachel Zegler. We still don’t know who her character will be, but sources indicate that she must also be Kalypso and Hespera’s sister.

Shazam! 2 is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.