Shazam 2: Henry Cavill won’t play Superman in the film

Despite several online rumors suggesting otherwise, Henry Cavill will not reprise his role as Superman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. According to Variety, two sources with direct involvement in the production and familiar with Cavill’s agenda, confirmed the information.

On Twitter, the film’s director, David F. Sandberg, said he would not comment on Cavill’s presence in Shazam 2. He recalled that, during the production of the first feature, Superman should have appeared, however, that didn’t end happening.

“I will not comment on the leak of rumors for several reasons,” commented Sandberg. “First, because you can’t be sure of anything until it happens. In the middle of filming Shazam !, the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Journalists could have realized this and be right at the time, but wrong in the end ”.

Superman’s presence in Shazam 2 was suggested in the final scene of the first film. Cavill’s hero makes a brief appearance at Billy Batson’s school to scare off some bullies who were bullied by his best friend, Freddy. In the scene, Superman only appears from the neck down and was played by stuntman Ryan Handley.

With Zack Snyder’s departure from the DC films, Cavill’s continuation as Superman is quite uncertain. At this time there is no information about a solo film of the hero and Shazam 2 would be the ideal opportunity for his return. Now, it remains for the actor, who has already expressed an interest in continuing with the role, to wait to see how Warner’s plans for the future of DCEU will be.