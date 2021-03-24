Shazam 2: Helen Mirren will be the villain in the movie

Helen Mirren will join the DC cinematic universe in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress will play the villainous Hespera, daughter of Atlas, in the film.

Hespera is a character from Greek mythology, known as one of the spring goddesses responsible for guarding the garden of Hera, where golden apples grew. She was never portrayed in the comics, however, Atlas is one of the mythological figures that empower Shazam.

This will be the second time that Mirren has participated in a comic adaptation. In 2010 she was in RED: Retired and Dangerous, the film had a sequel in 2013, which also featured the actress. She has also had four Oscar nominations, and won the Best Actress category in 2007 for her role in The Queen.

David F. Sandberg returns to direct the film that will once again have a script signed by Henry Gayden in partnership with Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw). In addition to Mirren and Levi, the film will feature Rachel Zegler and the returns of Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Martha Milans and Adam Brody.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.