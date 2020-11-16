Shazam 2 has three new villains: Who could they be

Shazam 2 will surprise fans with 3 villains in the next movie and this is all we know about them so far

Here are the three new possible villains for Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

One of the biggest questions from the first Shazam movie! What remains unanswered is the identity of the next big bad guy, though it was once speculated that it was Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

The post-credits scene featured Mister Mind and sparked a possible team up with Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong), but recent information on the casting of the sequel suggests that a new trio of villains will take on the Shazam family.

Updates on the sequels to Shazam! They have been few and far between, mainly due to the constant delays that large productions have had to face after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3 new villains of Shazam! 2

Director David F. Sandberg’s remarks at DC Fandom in September shed some light on who these three villains might be, with Sandberg hinting at an “unexpected” choice for the characters.

Reports indicate that the director has chosen three mysterious sisters of different ages, as the villains of Shazam 2.

If Shazam 2 proceeds with the concept of the three evil sisters, their most likely identity would be a modern reimagining of The Three Faces of Evil, a three-headed dragon representing terror, sin, and evil.

This almost omnipotent demonic entity remains one of the most powerful villains in the DC universe, only vulnerable to monumental sources of magic, such as the Rock of Eternity.

The shapeshifting ability of the Three Faces of Evil could explain why the production is looking for three actors. Dividing the villain into three different characters makes the fight between them and the Shazam family more balanced.

More interesting still, the decision to place each of the sisters in a different stage of life seems to fit perfectly with the typical characteristics of the Hecate Sisters, a narrative archetype that has been present in the narrative for eons, more specifically in the mythology, an influential part of the DCEU.

The maiden is commonly the youngest and most innocent of the three, the mother is the most vigorous, and the old woman is the wisest. This archetype has appeared in DC comics, especially in the Sandman universe, which plays on the concept in multiple ways.

The most notable example in the Sandman comics is The Kindly Ones (Cynthia, Mildred, and Mordred), a trio of witches that are derived directly from the Three Faces of Hecate. He also makes use of these archetypes with the mythical Fates, Furies, and Evas.

However, as Sandman is part of DC’s Vertigo label, adding The Kindly Ones to Shazam 2 might be unlikely.

Still, DC has used the same concept for Triplicate Girl, a member of the Legion of Superheroes that is divided into Triad-Orange (the shy one), Triad-Purple (the cheeky one), and Triad-Neutral (the wise one). Another trio might be more tied to the DCEU’s established Greek mythology, with Gal Gadot’s Diana / Wonder Woman being the wise one, Artemis the daring and Wonder Girl the inexperienced.

As Sandberg suggested, fans should expect a surprising selection of villains, so any team is within the realm of possibility, including Karen Fukuhara’s Katana, Halo, and Looker from DC’s The Outsiders.

The title, “Shazam! The Fury of the Gods” suggests that the deities who grant champions their powers will be represented by established characters or will make their first appearance to retaliate against the release of pure evil into the world.

