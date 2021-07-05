Shazam 2: Director Suggests Appearance of Black Adam In New Image; Look!

Shazam 2: Recently, through his official Instagram account, filmmaker David F. Sandberg shared a new image regarding the 27th day of shooting Shazam: Fury of the Gods. However, the director ended up suggesting, through the photo, the appearance of Adão Negro in this film, making a great reference to the villain.

Shazam’s comic book enemy is known to win a solo film next year, starring actor Dwayne Johnson, more popularly known as The Rock. And even though this behind-the-scenes image warms the hearts of fans, there is no official confirmation so far on the character’s insertion into the production.

Sandberg’s photo shows the silhouette of a yellow ray glowing against a rocky textured background. This specific color pattern alludes to the villain’s classic uniform, even mentioned by the actor who plays him between the lines with the aforementioned textures.

Because of the marketing that Warner Bros. Pictures has been making their universe of heroes, the publication is unlikely to be mere coincidence. Even earlier this week, James Wan also used social media to provide details of the upcoming Aquaman movie, with obvious references to the original DC comics.

Shazam 2: Learn about the new hero movie

As previously announced, Shazam 2 would hit theaters in April 2022. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and delays caused to the original schedules, plans had to be changed.

Thus, the practical work with the filming was postponed, as well as the premiere, which is now scheduled for June 2023.

The cast of the sequel has a good part of the members who were present in the first feature, such as Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand and Adam Brody. There is also the arrival of Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, who will live three very dangerous villains.

What do you think should happen? Let’s wait for more news!