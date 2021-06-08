Shazam 2: Director Confirms New Costumes for Hero’s Family

Shazam 2: Director David F. Sandberg has confirmed that Shazam 2 (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, in the original title) will feature new costumes for the entire family of Billy Batson’s alter ego. In stories on his Instagram, the filmmaker answered some fan questions, including whether the main character’s brothers would also get updated visuals — due to the disclosure of teaser and leaked images of the hero’s new uniform.

On that occasion, Sandberg said that “it would be weird if they didn’t win.” The character’s new look will bring some changes to make it more realistic, such as a reduction in the lightning bolt, inclusion of new textures throughout the outfit — similar to Henry Cavill’s Superman costume — and reddish details on the forearms and sides.

Shazam vs Shazam 2 suit pic.twitter.com/q9lUDRDICk — Sam (@InvincibleShill) June 3, 2021

Shazam 2 should delve into Greek mythology, especially the legendary figures of Ancient Greece that form the name and characterize the hero’s powers (Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury). Although plot details are still sparse, the film added Helen Mirren to its cast as Hespera, daughter of Atlas and sister of Kalypso, played by Lucy Liu — figures not originally from the DC comics.

The attraction is slated to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. The original premiere date was set for April 2022, however, it was pushed back several times due to the pandemic. On other occasions, Sandberg has also commented on the importance of finishing filming as soon as possible, as the growth of young actors who live in the foster family may not convince the audience that they are still teenagers.