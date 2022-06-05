Shay Mitchell shares the first photo of Baby #2 and reveals her name: Find out the meaning of the family nickname

Revealing your little bundle of happiness. Shay Mitchell shared the first photo of her second daughter with partner Matt Babel and revealed the baby’s name a day after announcing that she had given birth.

“Losing the most important person in my life the same year I gave birth to my second daughter changed everything for me, but one thing remains unchanged in my soul — I’m sure they spent time together, and it brings me peace and joy,” Mitchell, 35, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, June 5. “We are so happy that you are here, Rome, named after my best friend, my soul mate, my “personality”, my grandmother Romaine.”.

In the photo, the participant of “Cute Liars”, who also shares a two-year-old Atlas with 41-year-old Babel, holds her newborn baby on her chest. Rome already has a full head of dark curls, just like her mom, and Mitchell showed off her necklace with a nameplate that says “Rome.”

The Dollface star told her Instagram followers in February that baby #2 was on her way with topless belly photos, but she also described her conflicted feelings about celebrating pregnancy while still mourning the death of her grandmother.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is a great cycle of life,” Mitchell told her followers at the time in an Instagram caption. “This is also my most difficult season to date. I can’t help but think that this was the plan of the universe from the very beginning, knowing that I would need otherworldly joys to soften the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. However, it is proof that love, life and loss can exist simultaneously. Graham, I miss you every day. Baby, we’re so glad to meet you. I sigh in peace knowing that you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

The native of Canada quickly received a stream of congratulations after she said that on Sunday she honored the memory of her late grandmother.

Mitchell revealed that she gave birth when she appeared at an event in Los Angeles for her luggage brand BÉIS in a cropped top and without a tummy.

“I just had my second baby recently and so it’s all a lot sweeter because it’s the first time I’ve really been out of the house since she gave birth,” she told E! News on Saturday.

She joked about her big party in her Instagram story. “Mom and Dad are spending the night,” Mitchell said in a video of Babel driving them to the event. However, the clip was shot at sunset, which indicates that they didn’t exactly paint the city red. “More like a night IN. Go back to bed,” she jokingly captioned the video.