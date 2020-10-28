Shawn Mendes talks about the process of “Wonder”

Shawn Mendes spoke with Jimmy Fallon, this Tuesday (27), about the documentary “In Wonder”, his creative process and the quarantine with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

The singer revealed that despite being in a panic when he began to spend his isolation in Miami, at the singer’s house, because he was afraid of not being able to create music, things have been going well and he has already got used to the new pace of life.

“I feel that at that moment, especially with the quarantine, I had a real moment of stillness, to be quiet with myself and to find conviction in the work that I was doing, you know? There was a fear inside me of doing or saying something wrong that I believe that, after this quiet period of reflection, helped me to find a place where I realized that we are talking about matters of the heart and I don’t need to be an expert ”, vented Mendes . Check below, with English subtitles.

When asked about “In Wonder”, Netflix’s original production, the singer was quite sincere about the fact that it is something real and honest, in a way that actually reflects his life story. In addition, he also took the time to thank Jimmy Fallon for his support the first time he performed on the show.

“You stood up the first time, regardless of whether the presentation was good or bad – I don’t remember, but you supported and loved me. It’s funny because, in life in general, I consider myself very lucky to have contact with people who have that sparkle in their eyes and true love and support ”.

Shawn took advantage of his visit to “The Tonight Show” to present the tracks “Intro” and “Wonder” to the public, both of which are present on the album scheduled to be released on December 4th, from which we recently watched the title track’s lyric video. done with the participation of fans around the world. You check the video after the footer!

