Shawn Mendes talks about his quarantine with Camila

The 22-year-old singer talked about what it was like to live in Florida, with Camila and her family. Since he was 15 years old, he has been living in hotels.

Shawn Mendes, 22, was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about what his life in quarantine has been like with his girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello.

And it is that the singer in March was in quarantine with Camila and his family, in the house they have in Florida.

Regarding living in the same house, he said: “It’s funny. When I arrived I was in the beginning of the process of my album and I was in a full panic ». That’s why he thought that being together “There would be no way I could make music, I thought ‘This will be impossible.’

However, it was the opposite. “A week goes by, and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start washing your clothes and you take your dogs for a walk. You like to have your cup of coffee that you use every day and it just turns into something really nice, “explained the voice of ‘Wonder’.

While this sounds normal to anyone, Shawn reveals that it is “somewhat abnormal” for him. “I have been living in hotel rooms since I was 15 (…) So it has been nice, it has been very nice,” he confessed.

However, he recently returned to Los Angeles, California, to work on his music.

Shawn recently shared a cute and intimate photo with his girlfriend, to which he added the message: “Queen.” Alluding to the singer.

This photo melted his fans and those who support the couple.

