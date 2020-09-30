Shawn Mendes shares a preview of “Wonder”

After the comments that have arisen about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the singer preferred to show off a preview of his new song.

Since various speculations have arisen about a breakup between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s courtship, the celebrity has released a preview of a new song called “Wonder.” Various users have stated that it is a song dedicated to the singer.

Just a few hours after sharing a preview of her long-awaited song, the video clip that is available on YouTube has obtained more than 437 thousand views and various comments from her fans, who have been amazed by the lyrics of the romantic song.

In addition Shawn Mendes, the interpreter of “Señorita”, also shared the advance of what will be his expected song and album on Instagram, which has caused too much intrigue among his fans, who have mentioned that the new song is dedicated to the beautiful artist Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello boasts a preview of Shawn Mendes

The video, which lasts more than a minute, shows the Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes pensively in a room, while playing the piano, which makes users think that perhaps he is thinking about the romance that began some time ago with the singer Camila Cabello.

And it is that, various media have ensured that the famous decided to end their romance, because for several weeks they have not shared a photograph together, but after the launch, the singer resorted to her official Instagram account to share a romantic message.

“My love, I am so proud of the person you are.”

The famous one mentioned in that publication that Shawn has made this album with every piece of her soul, her spirit and her essence with the purest of intentions, and also said that she is excited for people to see and hear the heart of the famous.

Some users have recalled the words that singer Shawn Mendes said about love at the time, as she assured that the day she is in love she would write new music, so Internet users have commented that her new album will be about the romance that began with Camila Cabello.



