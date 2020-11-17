Shawn Mendes lets all his joy explode on Instagram!

On his Instagram account, Shawn Mendes shared a video where he did not hesitate to let his joy explode. He seemed very happy!

Very active on social networks, Shawn Mendes often shares videos and photos. On Instagram, for example, he also reveals his projects in music to his fans. Recently, he caused a sensation by unveiling a post on the Web.

It’s a heartwarming video in these difficult times. Indeed, this Tuesday, November 17, Shawn Mendes posted a new video on his Instagram account. The latter did not fail to cause a sensation on the social network.

On his video Shawn Mendes posed in the middle of his musicians. He showed up wearing a white tank top, a white jacket and black pants. Dancing, jumping, laughing, he looked really beaming.

Shawn Mendes let all his joy explode on his video. One thing is certain, he also made his fans happy with this video of a few seconds. It must be said that seeing his little sequence, we have only one desire: to dance and sing.

SHAWN MENDES MAKES HIS FANS SENSATION

In the caption of his Instagram video, Shawn Mendes also told his subscribers: “It’s all just play! Love you guys. “To translate by” Simply play! I love you guys “.

With his video, the singer has collected more than 1.2 million views in just three hours from his fans. And the least we can say is that they also seemed very happy to see him like that.

Under his streak, his fans also wrote, “You look so happy. And that makes us happy. “,” I can’t wait for your tour. When that finally happens, it’s gonna be crazy. “We love you back, about everything. “But also” Your beautiful heart makes me melt “.

Many messages that are sure to please the artist. It must be said that he can always count on the love of his fans. But also on their support and kindness!



