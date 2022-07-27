Shawn Mendes Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due to Mental Health Issues and Promises to “Come Back stronger”

Finds time for himself. Shawn Mendes has announced the cancellation of his Wonder World tour, citing his decision for mental health reasons.

“I started this tour excited to finally be back playing live after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I wasn’t prepared at all for how difficult touring would be after that time,” said the Stitches vocalist. 23, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 27. “After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of medical professionals, it became more clear that I needed to spend time that I had never spent personally to ground myself. and I will come back stronger.”

Mendes then noted that the rest of his tour dates in North America, as well as the UK and Europe will be canceled.

He continued: “We were hoping that I would be able to return to the rest of the dates after a much-needed break, but now I have to put my health first. It doesn’t mean I won’t be writing new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future.”

The Canadian native concluded his statement by thanking his fans for “supporting” and “supporting” him on his “journey,” while noting that he is focused on finding “the right time to heal.”

The cancellation came after the “Treat You Better” songwriter initially postponed the tour, announcing a three-week delay in early July.

“After several years of absence from the roads, I felt that I was ready to return, but this decision was premature, and unfortunately, the road and the pressure overtook me, and I reached the limit.” — the musician wrote on Instagram then. “After talking to my team and the medical staff, I need some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first.”

Mendes has been candid about the various ups and downs he has faced in the spotlight. The artist “Nothing holds me back” admitted in April in a vulnerable note distributed via social networks that he “constantly feels that he is either flying or drowning,” believing that part of his insecurity may be due to the fact that he is 20 years old.

“The truth is that I really want to appear to the world as my 100% true, honest, unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes I do it!!” he added. “Sometimes I really don’t care what people think, and I feel free. Most of the time it’s [so in the original] a struggle [though]. It’s true.”