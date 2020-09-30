Shawn Mendes announces new single “Wonder”

This Wednesday morning has meant emotion and happiness for all the fans and followers of the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes. All this after a message from the singer himself on Twitter.

Camila Cabello’s boyfriend has filled social networks with excitement, after announcing what seems to be her new single called “Wonder”, something that has generated a great wave of comments and messages.

Shawn Mendes has tweeted “What is #Wonder” but in addition to this, the popular interpreter has changed his profile picture on his main social networks, something that has generated much more emotion among users.

Some of the messages for the interpreter of Mercy have been “I can not with so much happiness”, “The master, lord and king returned” and “In 5 seconds I lost what little mental stability I had,” through Twitter.



