Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber collaborate on Monster

We finally know (a little) more about the Justin Bieber / Shawn Mendes collab and we tell you about it!

At the moment, the collabs are linked! After “Rain on me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Ice Cream” by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez or even “Pirate” the title of Gims and J Balvin which has just been released in music video, we are talking about “Monster” by Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes! Yes, the two pop stars have recorded a song and it is about to be released … Announced for November 20, the singers have shared a short teaser of the clip via their social networks. There is a deserted landscape, mist, a staircase … In short, it’s very blurry! We’ll share it with you and get back to it right after.

We know that this new track will be featured on Shawn Mendes’ new album, Wonder, to be released on December 4th! We do not know you, but we can not wait to listen to it … Otherwise, you can find it in his own Netflix documentary, In Wonder, on November 23 which will follow the singer during his world tour. (And for the more curious, he will obviously talk about his relationship with Camila Cabello!) In the rest of the musical news, we take stock of the top albums of the week with Ninho in the lead, Vianney who has a small fall and Kylie Minogue who arrives by surprise in the ranking …



