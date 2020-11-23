Shaun’s total honesty to Lea who will make you cry

The popular series The Good Doctor is bringing big surprises with its scenes, but one of the best that has happened has been between Shaun and Lea. Where Shaun shows all his honesty.

For a few seasons ago all the fans of The Good Doctor, expected to see a “stable” relationship for our main character, Dr. Shaun Murphy.

But due to his condition and his way of expressing himself, it has been difficult for him to maintain good communication with all the people around him. But, it seems that things are changing now that he is in a relationship with Lea.

We are finally seeing Shaun and Lea’s relationship grow, but our character can’t keep all his emotions to himself and decides to be completely honest with her and that’s how he confessed it to her. Check out the video below.

“I want to be totally honest with you.”

“I don’t like your body, because it’s too perfect, but I like it because it’s yours.”

“I like listening to you talk, it makes me feel comfortable when I have a bad day.”

“Now I can give you an uncomfortable hug.”

Having Shaun say these difficult words shows all his efforts to show Lea how much he loves her. But, the funny thing was, that after he told her “I love you”, she responded in this way:

“Thank you for being totally honest with me.”

This incredible scene is driving a lot of fans crazy, even making them cry. But, everyone is waiting to see how the story of the two will unfold in season 4 of The Good Doctor.



