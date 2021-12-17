Shaun Murphy isn’t Freddie Highmore’s only complex character

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore has spent hours of research mastering the role of autistic sage Dr. Shaun Murphy. Now in its fourth season, The Good Doctor has shown the trials and tribulations Murphy has faced since he became a surgical resident at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, and Highmore has seemingly mastered the difficult role. But it is not the only time that he finds himself embracing a complex character.

When the actor was cast in the role of Shaun Murphy, he knew there was a lot of work to be done. Before filming the first episode, it was reported that Freddie Highmore and the show’s creator, David Shore, spent hours of research to help the actor properly portray such an important role.

The show hired autism consultant Melissa Reiner, who offered additional help in getting the character to be exactly how they envisioned him. Freddie Highmore revealed that he and the consultant also exchanged several documentaries and books on the condition, which the actor reviewed and studied to help develop his character. Millions of people tune in to The Good Doctor each week, and Highmore continues to learn of his role by talking to those living with autism.

“I am constantly learning. Aside from ongoing research, or working with the consultancy we have, I am also talking to people who feel they have a personal connection to the program through autism, and are pleased or grateful that the program seeks raise awareness that way. ”

Freddie Highmore noted that playing the role of Murphy is something he is “proud” to be involved in. And he pointed him out as one of the most important characters in his career. But in addition to participating in the medical series, the actor is recognized for another series in which he was the protagonist and his character also offered different complications.

People might recognize the actor from another intriguing show: Bates Motel. The horror drama aired on A&E from 2013 to 2017, ending shortly before The Good Doctor’s premiere. Freddie Highmore played Norman Bates, a teenager struggling with psychological problems; The show is a prequel to the movie “Psycho” and shows Bates’ life until he becomes a murderer.

Although the roles of Norman Bates and Shaun Murphy differ dramatically, both involved intense research by Highmore to accurately portray such complex characters. Freddie Highmore starred in Bates Motel for five seasons, developing the character of him more and more as the show progressed. Taking on the role of Dr. Murphy wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t the first time Highmore’s talents as an actor were shown. His ability to devour such intricate roles has made him a nominee or winner of multiple Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards.