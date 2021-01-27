Shaun and Lea’s relationship is coming to an end

Season 4 of The Good Doctor has been showing a breakthrough with Shaun and Lea’s relationship, but, it seems like it could all come to an end after a new radiology resident intrudes in their path.

The recent family reunion that Shaun (Freddie Highmore) had with Lea’s (Paige Spara) parents, brought some uncomfortable with their comments. But, she took it easy on her comments about her autism and established herself as the person who loves Lea the most in the world, which ultimately impressed her parents.

But, now, it seems that the problem will not be her parents the obstacle, but a new radiology resident who has entered the series, falling in love with Shaun in a surprising way.

The promo video for the upcoming February 1 episode revealed a twist that could ruin all the wonder The Good Doctor has built with Shaun and Lea over four seasons of ups and downs. Watch the promotional video.

In the promo video it is revealed that Shaun has been talking to the new radiology resident and thinks she is “very talented” and that of course shouldn’t be a big deal. But, they all seem to indicate to her that he talks about her as if he is in love with her.

The most surprising thing about the video is what happens at the end, when the new resident tries to kiss him, while she talks to him lovingly. Without a doubt episode 9 of season 4 of The Good Doctor, could begin to mark the end of the relationship of Shaun and Lea, after this fact.