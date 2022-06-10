“Sharp Visors”, season 6: Who killed Aunt Polly Gray?

The sixth season of “Peaky Blinders” has just been released on Netflix, and fans are looking forward to seeing how the series ends with Tommy Shelby and the rest of the Shelby family. Helen McCrory has played Tommy’s aunt Polly Gray since the first season. Unfortunately, McCrory died before the sixth season, and the creators of the series had to fit her death into the Polly storyline. So, who kills Polly Gray in “Peaky Blinders”? Here’s what you need to know.

[Spoiler alert: spoilers of the 6th season of “Sharp Visors” are ahead.]

Has Helen McCrory finished “Peaky Blinders”? What you need to know about the late actor

Helen McCrory played Aunt Polly Gray from the very beginning of the show. So is she in season 6 of “Sharp Visors”? Unfortunately, fans won’t see her in the new season. McCrory died of cancer, and delays due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) prevented her from filming any scenes for season 6.

“I’m always sad that we were going to shoot, and then a pandemic happened and we had to stop,” Tommy Shelby actor Cillian Murphy told Empire Magazine, according to NME. “If we were filming then, Helen would be in the show, and that upsets me.”

Murphy continued by stating that it’s “hard to understand” McCrory’s loss. “Because she was the matriarch of it all,” he added. “As a character, but also as her personality. But she’s still present in episode 6.”

Since Helen McCrory is absent from season 6 of Peaky Blinders, how does Polly Gray die? Desider notes that the responsibility for Polly’s death ultimately lies with the Irish Republican Army.

So how did IRA get involved in Tommy Shelby’s personal business? Back in season 5, Tommy devised a plan to kill Oswald Mosley during a political rally, but his plans went awry. While he enlisted his friend from the war, Barney Thompson, to deliver the final blow to Mosley, Barney was killed by someone unknown. In addition, Polly’s future husband, Aberama Gold, died during a rally trying to kill Jimmy Mccavern.

Season 6 tells who thwarted Tommy’s plans. Captain Swing, aka Laura McKee, calls Tommy at the beginning of the new season. “We have to keep Mr. Mosley alive. That’s all you need to know,” she tells him, revealing nothing else. When a truck pulls up and drops three bodies at Tommy’s door, he sees that one of the bodies is Polly.

Tommy Shelby actor Cillian Murphy spoke in detail about working with Helen McCrory.

Fans would love to see Helen McCrory reprise the role of Aunt Polly Gray in Season 6 of “Peaky Blinders.” And Tommy Shelby actor Cillian Murphy definitely misses her.

“I think in Peaky Blinders, the key relationship has always been between my character, Tommy, and her character, Polly,” Murphy told The Guardian. “It was difficult. She was his aunt, but sometimes his mother, and sometimes his sister. At times they were almost a husband and wife team.”

Murphy then noted that he always thought McCrory was working on a “different level” compared to other actors. “She elevated every scene we were given on the page,” he continued. “She would find some little talking thing and get it to make the scene more emotionally intense. …I think that for me her kindness is what I miss the most. I think about her a lot. I still can’t believe she’s not here.”

