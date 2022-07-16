Sharon Carter Gets a New comic book-style costume in the Official MCU Art

Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter gets a new costume exactly matching the comics in the official artwork of the Marvel cinematic universe advertising Comic-Con in San Diego. The character of VanCamp was first introduced as Steve Rogers’ next-door neighbor in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. After the attack on Nick Fury, it turns out that the “nurse” is Sharon Carter, Peggy Carter’s great-niece and a SHIELD agent. An agent tasked with keeping an eye on Captain America. In Captain America: Civil War, she teamed up with Steve, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they ignore the Sokovian Agreements and evade the authorities.

Sharon, Sam and Bucky were the victims of the Jump in Avengers: Infinity War. After returning in “Avengers: Finale,” the last couple was pardoned for their crimes in the “Civil War.” However, when viewers saw Sharon in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, the former CIA agent was still hiding from justice. So Sam promises to help her clear her name if she helps them in their quest to stop the Flag Smashers. Eventually, Sharon is revealed to the public as a Power Broker, a criminal responsible for distributing the Supersoldier serum. The post-credits scene of the show shows the government unwittingly welcoming Sharon, and teasing her Phase 4 future as a double agent, a future that may seem familiar to comic book fans.

Reddit user u/ElizabethSwannSimp recently shared a photo of an SDCC banner featuring Captain America Sam Wilson and Sharon Carter exactly from the comics. To the right of the poster “Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer”, VanCamp is depicted in an all-white jumpsuit, reminiscent of her image of Agent 13 on the pages of Marvel comics. Check it out below:

Assuming Sebastian Stan’s Bucky is to the left of Sam Anthony Mackie, the art could be aimed at promoting Captain America 4, which is scripted by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Monsoon from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and directed by Julius Ona. Captain America 4 is supposedly the next MCU project in which VanCamp will appear. However, it remains to be seen whether she will be a friend or enemy of Captain America Sam. When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed that her character became the Go-Between, fans weren’t necessarily happy with her becoming the main villain in Captain America 4. There are rumors that her role has been changed. Moving forward, Sharon may be an influential intermediary as a cover for the CIA, which explains why she avoided clemency, as it allowed her to spy on both the government and the underworld.

In the comics, Sharon remains loyal to Nick Fury, who was mostly absent from the fourth phase of the MCU. Since Samuel L. Jackson has confirmed his appearance in “Miracles” and “Secret Invasion,” much can be revealed about Sharon’s loyalty prior to her supposed appearance in Captain America 4. Agent 13’s costume, exactly matching the comics, seems to indicate that her duplicity serves the greater good. While details about the filming, release date and cast of Captain America 4 are being kept secret, it’s likely that fans will learn more about the future of Sam, Bucky and Sharon at SDCC next week.