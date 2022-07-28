Sharna Burgess wants to “wait it out” before thinking about having more children after Brian Austin Green hinted he was “crazy”

Slowly. Sharna Burgess is in no hurry to give birth to another child with Brian Austin Green after the birth of their son Zane.

The actors of “DWTS” met for the first time with Sharna, the son of Brian Austin Green

“We’re both on the same wavelength,” the 37—year-old “Dancing with the Stars” professional told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 27. — It’s not that I wouldn’t like to have more children. The thing is, I want to be able to have a great time with Zane.”

The couple, who started dating in 2020, announced Burgess’ pregnancy in February, and Zayn arrived four months later. Green, 49, shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Jorny, 5, from ex-wife Megan Fox and Cassius, 20, from ex Vanessa Marcil. Earlier this month, the actor hinted to Entertainment Tonight that he may have “completed” the expansion of his family—and Burgess understands his point.

“You know, we have three beautiful kids in this house, and now we have four little kids, and we have a joke about [he’s buying] Denali so we can all fit in one car,” the choreographer told us. “If we have another child, we will almost reach the status of a sprint van or a school bus, as he says, and it’s true.”

Burgess would “like to see” if she could ever “hopefully” have a daughter with a BH90210 graduate, teasing: “Brian makes boys. …I’m not sure if we can make a girl.”

Timeline of Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s relationship

Adding another baby to their already large brood would be an “important decision” for the couple, who competed together in the 30th season of DWTS, but Burgess does not rule out such a possibility. “We’ll see,” she said on Wednesday. “But I don’t know. I’m so in love with this experience that maybe [I’ll do it again], but now I have four weeks. So [I think] let’s just stop there and see how [it goes]. Let’s play.”

While the ballroom dancer noted that she and Green are “both on the page of maybe at the moment” when it comes to having more kids, she couldn’t help but get excited about her boy. However, it already seems to her that he is growing up too quickly.

“I wanted to take pictures of newborns and didn’t realize how quickly they grow out of this stage of newborn,” Burgess told us. “Zane was, I think, 14 days old when we made them. …It’s a pity that I didn’t plan these newborn photos a little earlier. We still have the magic ones. They’re going to be amazing and I can’t wait to see them, but I underestimated how fast this stage is going.”

Brian Austin Green’s Family Guide: Meet His Children

Although the Australian native does not want to rush into a new pregnancy, she has always dreamed of a big family. “I was an only child and always wanted to have brothers and sisters,” she explained. “You know, Zayn has become part of a big family with so much love and support, and everyone is so happy to see him here. It means a lot to me. It’s very important to me that he will grow up in this family, it’s a very special thing.”

The “Anger Management” actor, for his part, is proud of his older children for being so welcoming to their new family member. “Zayn’s kids are so wonderful, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time she was pregnant,” he told ET on July 21. “They came every morning, wanted to stroke her stomach and talked to him. and they’re just obsessed with it. Now they come every morning and ask, “Has he woken up yet?”…It was very smooth.”

