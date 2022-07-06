Sharna Burgess shows Son’s Face for the first time, says Recovery is “slow but sure” after Cesarean section

Sharna Burgess and Zane Walker Green Courtesy of Sharna Burgess/Instagram

Go with the flow. A few days after giving birth, Sharna Burgess talks about how her body is adjusting to her new role as a mother, and showed off her newborn son for the first time.

Timeline of Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s relationship

“One week after giving birth. Recovery is slow but steady,” Burgess, 37, signed a mirror selfie on Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 5.

An update on social media appeared shortly after the Australian native spoke about her first days of motherhood.

“I don’t have any words yet that could do justice. I know that I’m looking at him and I’m bursting into tears from how wide my heart has opened and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, never,” she wrote along with a cute Instagram photo of her and son Zayn on Monday, July 4. process. Now I understand with all my heart everything that my mother ever told me that a mother’s love is like nothing else.”

Burgess continued, “You know, all that ‘you’ll understand when you have kids’ stuff that parents say when they make a fuss about you. I’m getting it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and longer. Paradise is a place on Earth, and I have found it.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro welcomed her first child with Brian Austin Green late last month. Green, 48, also has a son, Cassius, 20, from ex-Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Jornie, 5, from ex-wife Megan Fox.

Brian Austin Green and Zane Walker Green Courtesy of Brian Austin Green/Instagram

“Zane Walker Green, 06/28/2022, 12:12 My heart is now forever out of my body. 🤍,” Burgess wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, June 30, a few days after the baby was born.

Brian Austin Green’s Family Guide: Meet His Children

Burgess also offered a look at her new normal when it comes to her postpartum body. “My body was completely unrecognizable after giving birth. Every ounce of water in my body got into my vagina and down, lol,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday, July 3. “The postpartum period is a serious business, guys. The body just has to go through it slowly. Ladies, our bodies are incredible. I am delighted and surprised by what is happening, and all this time I am practicing a new level of patience with myself. And it’s worth every bit.”

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green ABC/Christopher Willard

Initially, the ballroom dancer sparked rumors of an affair with the actor after a trip with a PDA to Hawaii in December 2020. At the time, Burgess hinted that there was someone special in her life. “It was really amazing. I’m really not in the market anymore. But this is very new and very, you know, essentially a date. No one calls us a relationship yet,” she told Us Weekly a month before she officially registered her relationship on Instagram.

A children’s album by Zane’s son Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess

Green, for his part, later praised how his girlfriend organically fit into his life. “I think she’s amazing,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. — My kids love her. Now it’s a win-win option. I totally love her. It’s no question at all.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni shared their anniversary on social media to honor their growing bond. “1 year of accepting me like I’ve never been loved before ❤️ #damnimlucky,” he wrote on Instagram in October 2021.