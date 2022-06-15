Sharna Burgess is “very grateful” and Brian Austin Green is “on the other side” of ulcerative colitis exacerbation

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. ABC/Eric McCandless

On the mend. Sharna Burgess spoke about the health of boyfriend Brian Austin Green after a recent battle with an exacerbation of ulcerative colitis left him bedridden for six weeks.

“We just got back from Hawaii, and Brian had an episode,” the 36—year-old “Dancing with the Stars” professional recalls during an appearance on Wednesday, June 15, on the Australian morning show Today. Although the 48-year-old Beverly Hills alum, 90210, was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory disease a long time ago, Burgess said it had been “years since he had nothing” before his recent outbreak.

The professional dancer, who is currently expecting her first child with Green, who is already a father of four, continued: “He was in bed for six and a half weeks. It’s really exhausting. It can lead to terrible things, so I am very grateful to him for being able to speak on the other side of things. It was scary and hard.”

The host of the podcast “… With Brian Austin Green” first spoke about his struggle with ulcerative colitis in April, when he praised Burgess for taking care of their entire family while he was ill. “Sharna was amazing,” Green wrote on Instagram at the time. “[She is] six, seven months pregnant [and] takes care of my three young children [Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Jorni, 4]… takes care of me, doesn’t complain. I am very grateful to have someone like her in my life.”

He concluded his video by assuring fans that he “feels good” now. “It was a terrible experience. I’m glad it’s over,” he added.

Last month, the couple revealed that they had gone through what Green called “a real hard experience” together. “I didn’t realize how exhausting it was until I saw him and saw him lose weight,” Burgess said during their appearance on “Good Morning America” in May, revealing that the California native had lost about 20 pounds during the illness. “Not having faced this kind of thing before and still learning, I was supportive and loving and [like] ‘I’m here for you,’ [but I was also] internally afraid of how long it would last,” she said.

The two, who were first publicly linked in December 2020, have openly stated their commitment to taking care of each other and prioritizing their family. “I think she’s amazing. My kids love her. Now it’s a win-win option. I totally love her. There’s no doubt about it,” Green told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “She’s great with [my sons], she’s really good.”

Green, who is the father of 19-year-old son Cassius, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil, as well as Noah, Bodhi and Jorni, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Megan Fox, was delighted with how quickly Burgess had established a relationship with the boys.

“She’s very funny. They like to hang out with her and do different things, and she has a great connection with each of them. …She just instinctively knows how not to be a stepfather in this way, but just to get close to them and love them.”

After recovering from ulcerative colitis in April, the “Knot Landing” star said he was “lucky” to have an Australian native in his life, adding: “@sharnaburgess, I love you ❤️.” In response, Burgess wrote that she was touched by her boyfriend’s “beautiful and unexpected” gesture before promising to support him in everything. “I love you, and I have you,” she wrote then. — You and the kids, always.